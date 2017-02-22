Police hunting trio on bikes after pensioners attacked

POLICE have released footage of two men and a woman they want to speak to about an unprovoked “despicable attack” on three pensioners.

Benny Flynn, 68, needed hospital treatment for cuts to his face after being set upon with friends Alec Byres, 85, and David Bewsey, 65, in Colinton last July.

Police are appealing for information. Picture; contributed

David told the News previously how he fought off attackers with a walking stick after seeing Benny on the ground with blood pouring from his head.

“I was a bit shocked but when I looked up I saw one of them had Alec’s walking stick,” said David, who was pushed to the ground from behind.

“For all I know he could have started hitting us with it.

“So I grabbed it as hard as I could and managed to get it off him and started whacking him on the legs with the stick.

“Thankfully they made off and by the time we got ourselves up the police and ambulance had arrived.

“I just did what anyone else would have done and I don’t particularly like this ‘have-a-go-hero’ tag as I don’t really see myself that way.”

The three friends were attacked at 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 26, on Redford Road, near Colinton Bowling Club. Alec was targeted after leaving the club and challenging two men and a woman for riding their bikes on the pavement.

Benny was standing at a bus stop across the road and went over to intervene, only to be attacked too.

David and Alec were treated at the scene, while Benny was taken to the ERI for treatment to the cuts on his face.

Police have now released CCTV footage of the two men and a woman they believe may be able to help with their inquiries.

Both men are described as white, aged 20-21 years old and of athletic build. One is about 5ft 6ins to 5ft 7ins tall with dark hair which was short at the back and sides while slightly longer on top. He had dark stubble on his chin and was wearing an olive green top and slightly darker trousers.

The second man was clean shaven with fair hair. He was wearing outdoor-style clothes – light trousers with blue top and had a backpack on. Their woman friend is white, aged in her late teens to early 20s, of athletic build and 5ft 4ins tall. She had long blonde hair worn loose and was wearing blue patterned lycra leggings with a light coloured top.

All three were riding bicycles heading south along Redford Road.

“This was a despicable attack carried out for absolutely no reason whatsoever,” said Chief Inspector Helen Harrison.

“I can reassure the victims as well as the wider public that we are doing everything in our power to trace and arrest these individuals.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I am eager to hear from those shown in the images or anyone who recognises them.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Freya Cowan at Wester Hailes Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

