Police in Edinburgh charge Santa with road traffic offences

POLICE have charged a man dressed as Santa with road traffic offences after a cycle stunt on the Royal Mile.

Clad in the familiar red outfit – but atop a BMX and accompanied by an elf on a skateboard – the festive daredevil had hurtled his way from the edge of the Castle Esplanade towards the Scottish Parliament on one wheel.

The stunt was filmed by a cameraman mounted on the back of another bike.

However, the attempt to “hang five” – ride only on the front wheel without braking – down the length of the High Street was stopped short when he was collared by the cops halfway down the cobbles.

Police vans screeched after the riders and stopped the action . . . and Santa was later charged with a road offence.

Yet, Saint Nick will not be deterred and his disappointment at not being able to complete the stunt has spurred him on to return and finish what he started.

“To be honest we are trying to arrange to go back and complete it,” he said. “Once you have planned something and you have the ambition it is frustrating not to be able to complete it.”

The footage of Santa and his crew of elves will be used to promote clothing brand Pieute, based on Candlemaker Row.

Robbie Walker, 29, owner of Pieute, who had emblazoned Santa’s red suit with his logo, said: “As much as it is about promoting the business it is also about making good videos and being involved in something fun together.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh charged two men, both aged 21, with road traffic offences on the High Street on Tuesday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”