Police investigate after ‘brutal’ Musselburgh assault

POLICE Scotland has launched an investigation following a serious assault in Eskview Terrace, Musselburgh.

The incident occurred around 12.50 yesterday afternoon when a 30-year-old man was attacked out of the blue by an unknown male with two dogs.

The 30-year-old sustained a serious head injury and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, where he is detained in a serious condition.

At the time of the attack the man was wearing a light grey hoodie, blue jeans and black trainers with a blue trim.

Police were contacted and are now appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties, with a slim build and short dark hair.

Detective Sergeant Lynsey Thomson of Dalkeith CID said: “This was a brutal and random attack and we are keen to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Eskview Terrace area of Musselburgh around lunchtime on Monday, September 4, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Dalkeith CID on 101, quoting incident number 1533 of September 4, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.