Police investigate attack on Bruntsfield Links

POLICE in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the south of the city.

The incident happened around 10.45am on Wednesday within Bruntsfield Links, opposite the Golf Tavern.

A 49-year-old man was walking his dog with a friend when another dog attacked the animal.

This resulted in a verbal dispute between the man and the male owner of the other dog.

The suspect grappled the man to the ground and began striking him with a plastic dog ball thrower.

The victim sustained bruising and swellings to his knuckles but was not seriously injured and officers are now urging anyone who can asssist with their inquiries to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of medium build with short grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans and trainers and was walking a black labrador.

Sergeant Andy Wilson, from Howdenhall Police Station, said: “The area is often very busy and this incident may have attracted the attention of anyone who was within the park at the time.

“I would ask any members of the public who witnessed the assault, or can help us identify the suspect, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.