Police investigate possible sighting of missing Duddingston student

Police in Edinburgh are issuing a further appeal for information following a possible sighting of man matching the description of missing student Antoine Maury in the Duddingston area.

Antoine Maury, a French national studying in Edinburgh, is believed to have been seen on Monday, October 24, between 10.45pm and 11pm near to the Duddingston Village area of Holyrood Park.

The man matching Antoine’s description was topless, and police are keeping an open mind in relation to Antoine’s clothing.

The last confirmed sighting of Antoine was on Monday night in Milton Road West shortly before he left the company of his friends.

Significant police resources have been deployed since Monday night in an effort to trace the 21-year-old.

Officers have been searching the Duddingston Village area today with the assistance of police dogs.

A poster appeal will also be launched by Police Scotland. ​

Antoine is described as a white man with a medium build. He is around 6ft in height with short brown hair, a beard and a fair complexion. He has a tattoo of a bleeding hand on his forearm.

He was wearing a brown/ green bomber jacket with dark coloured chinos and a white beanie hat at his last confirmed sighting. He is also believed to have been wearing black and white Vans trainers. ​

Antoine is believed to have a good level of spoken English, but is unfamiliar with Edinburgh and may have become lost.

Inspector Alan Carson of Edinburgh Division said: “Antoine has now been missing for a significant amount of time and we are very concerned for his welfare. He is not familiar with the Edinburgh area and could easily have become disorientated and lost.

“We would again call on anyone who has seen Antoine or recognises his description to contact police on 101.

“I would also urge members of the public living in the Duddingston Village area to assist our search by checking their gardens and outhouses, as this may help to establish Antoine’s whereabouts.

“All these efforts will help us to trace Antoine.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.