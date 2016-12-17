Police launch domestic abuse crackdown across Edinburgh

Police across the Capital will be attending both Hearts and Hibs matches over the festive period to promote their annual domestic abuse campaign.

Officers will be on hand at Tynecastle and Easter Road to provide leaflets on how football fans can assist in tackling domestic abuse.

The aim of this year’s campaign is to warn offenders that there is nowhere to hide, as ­officers unveil plans to carry out a range of activities over the next week.

Specialist officers from the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit and Public Protection Unit have been supporting ­local rescources to target those responsible for violence, intimidation, harassment and bullying against partners and family members.

Since the campaign launched on Monday December 5, eight people have already been arrested on warrant, while another eight have been arrested for domestic abuse offences.

Various bail checks have also been conducted, and officers have been working to ensure there have been no breaches of these conditions.

Detective Superintendant David Gordon from the Edinburgh Division said: “Domestic abuse remains an under-­reported crime within our communities. It is extremely important that we stand alongside our partners to show the public that these offences will not be tolerated and to demonstrate to victims the range of support and assistance we can provide when they come forward and make a report.

“We have already made a number of arrests for domestic offences and our enforcement activity will continue whenever we identify anyone responsible for crimes of this nature.”

Further enforcement days are scheduled to take place before Thursday – when the campaign concludes.

In addition to attending football matches, school-based police officers have also been educating pupils at Forrester and Tynecastle High School’s and Wester Hails Education Centre.

Christmas shoppers have been made aware of the campaign after Police Scotland set up stalls at the Gyle and Ocean Terminal to raise awareness.

Police, partners from the city council and various domestic abuse charities also spoke at the Liberton and Gilmerton Domestic Abuse Journey event which took place at Valley Park Community centre earlier this month.

Detective Supt David Gordon added: “It is also equally important that we continue to educate the public on the different forms domestic abuse can take and how they can help us stamp it out. I would strongly urge any victims of domestic abuse to contact police immediately so we can investigate your report with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity.”

For more advice on how to help tackle crime, visit Police Scotland’s website.

courtney.cameron@jpress.co.uk