Police on scene at Leith Street incident

Leith Street has been closed to pedestrians due to a police incident.

A police spokesman told the Evening News: “Police can confirm they are dealing with an item of found property.

“The item will be examined. Investigations are ongoing.”

He said the item had been found on Leith Street outside the Omni Centre around 2.30pm.

A cordon has been set up outside the Omni Centre while officers deal with the incident.