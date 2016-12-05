Police probe ex Hibs coach Gordon Neely sex abuse claims

Police have confirmed they are investigating a report of sexual abuse believed to involve former Hibs coach Gordon Neely.

The allegations come after it emerged Neely, an ex-Hibs youth coach, was fired by Rangers in 1990 following an accusation of inappropriate behaviour.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh have received a report of non-recent sexual abuse that took place during the 1980s and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this matter.”