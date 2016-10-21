Police release images of Scottish Cup suspects as number of arrests reach 86

POLICE have released images of 13 more football fans they want to speak to after the pitch invasion at the end of the Scottish Cup final.

They said 86 arrests had now been made since Hibs’ historic win over Rangers in May.

Police Scotland is continuing to investigate acts of violence, disorder and vandalism that took place at the Scottish Cup Final.

A 33-year-old man is the latest person to be arrested. Police said a full report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Hibs supporters flooded on to the field at the end of their side’s dramatic last-minute 3-2 win, with Rangers fans also making it past stewards and on to the turf before mounted officers restored order.

Police said their investigation into the violence and disorder was continuing, and officers are appealing to anyone with information that may assist their inquiries to contact them on 0141-532 54547, or by emailing scottishcupfinalpitchinvestigation@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

The Scottish Football Association announced last month that neither club would face punishment for the crowd trouble, in line with the governing body’s disciplinary rules.

Earlier, an independent report commissioned by the SFA said the Scottish Government should consider making it a criminal offence to run onto a football pitch.

Hibs issued an apology following their victory, with chairman Rod Petrie insisting: “I condemn and the club condemns all of the violence and unacceptable conduct perpetrated on the pitch and elsewhere and in the margins of the match at Hampden.”

The Easter Road club confirmed last month that it had paid for the repair of damage to the Hampden turf following the pitch invasion.

However, it has been reported that Hibs and Rangers could be jointly sued for £800,000 over damage to digital LED advertising hoardings at Hampden.

Lawyers acting for Glasgow City Council are considering raising a fresh action to cover the costs after The Football Company Scotland, which owns the hoardings, started legal action against the council.