Police to revisit attack scene in hunt for kilted sex attacker

Police investigating an indecent assault by a kited man in Edinburgh are to revisit the scene of the attack.

A 19-year-old female was grabbed by a man and dragged into a garden area in Salisbury Place at about 3am last Sunday.

The woman managed to fight off the attacker, who made off towards Minto Street. The man is described as white, in his early 30s, 6ft and of large build with dark hair.

He was wearing a red kilt, calf-high boots and a dark “Dropkick Murphys” hooded top.

Officers believe the man visited the Marchmont Takeway on Marchmont Road some time between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday before walking along Newington Road towards Salisbury Place.

Police will be conducting inquiries within Salisbury Place, the Cowgate and Grassmarket during the early hours of Sunday

Detective Inspector Julie Marshall said: “We’ve yet to receive that one vital piece of information that helps us identify the suspect.”