Police treating New Town body discovery as ‘murder’

A police probe is under way after the body of a man was found at a property in the New Town early on Friday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The discovery, made at a flat in Scotland Street at around 5.30am, is being treated by officers as suspicious.

The incident happened around 5.30am on Friday, December 2, when a disturbance was reported to police. Officers attended and the body of a man was discovered.

Currently two police officers are guarding the entrance of the property with two vehicles cordoned off near the scene.

A Silver micra at the scene had a wooden board in the boot which read: ‘Please can you spare some change I’m homeless, or even something to eat I’m really desperate any donation would be appreciated. Thank you God bless merry xmas.’

Two forensics entered building at 1237.

Officers are appealing for information and are asking for anyone who was in the area to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie of the Major Investigations Team said: “We have found a body in suspicious circumstances, which has sustained significant injuries.

“It is being investigated at the same level as a homicide, although until the result of the post mortem we cannot commit to this.

“With this in mind it is imperative that we trace those involved in this incident as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Scotland Street area on the morning of Friday, December 2, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.