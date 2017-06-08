Portobello beach body identified as missing man

Police have confirmed that the body of a man found at Portobello beach in Edinburgh on May 29 has been identified as Max Aitken.

Max aged 41 was reported missing from Larbert on 16th May and a missing person’s investigation was launched to trace him.

Max Aitken, from the Stirling area, was reported missing after he left Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, around 5pm on Monday, May 15.

He was seen later that day on CCTV in West Port Street, Edinburgh, around 8pm. He was heading in the direction of Princes Street.