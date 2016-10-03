Portobello Gran bit in face in horror street attack

A GRAN faces months of blood tests after she was bitten during a terrifying random attack.

Jennifer Evans, 70, had been returning to her home in Portobello when vicious Graham Anthony Jones leapt over a wall and tried to punch her friend before sinking his teeth into her forehead.

Jones, who also put Jennifer in a headlock, was jailed for more than two years at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, which heard he pounced after an angry row with his partner’s mother.

Jennifer now faces undergoing tests for Hepatitis B and C and HIV until May next year after her skin was broken during the attack.

The gran, who has multiple sclerosis, told the Evening News today how she had been returning to the Margaret Blackwood housing association scheme in Pipe Street with her neighbour Victor Fletcher, 79, after enjoying a coffee. “I did not know him and I had never seen him before,” she said.

“It was totally out of the blue – it was horrific.

“He started shouting and cursing at us, saying he wanted to knife us, and that he would twist the knife in.

“I have never seen such unadulterated rage.

“We had just been out for a coffee and had arrived right back at the front door, at around 2pm in the afternoon. I tried to stop him from punching Victor and at that point, Jones swung round and put me in a headlock.

“I couldn’t move. He then bent down and sank his teeth into my forehead.

“Victor was able to yank his hands away to stop him from biting me.

“I was in a wheelchair throughout this. I knew I needed help.”

Jones, 46, slumped in the dock as he was sentenced on Friday after previously pleading guilty to assaulting Jennifer, Mr Fletcher and another man on May 23.

He also admitted verbally abusing a woman and threatening two police officers.

His defence lawyer, Paul Dunne, confirmed his client had picked his victims randomly.

Mr Dunne told the court: “He repeatedly states he didn’t target these people.

“They were just there. He doesn’t know why he did this.”

Sheriff Donald Corke told Jones that after taking everything into consideration, including background reports, there was no alternative to custody.

He sentenced him to 26 months’ imprisonment with a supervised release order for a year.

He said: “This was a catalogue of offensive behaviour all on the same day you were released from prison.

“I’m afraid custody is inevitable.

“Your behaviour was outrageous and the public requires protection.”