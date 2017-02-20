Probe launched into reports of woman assaulting child

A woman assaulted a child in an East Lothian town, according to reports being investigated by police.

Officers said the incident happened at 9.10am on Monday on Melbourne Road, North Berwick.

They said a female was seen slapping him in the face and buttocks. She was then seen pulling the child aggressively towards the beach while shouting at him.

The female is described as white, in her mid-20s, 5ft 4ins tall and slim-built. She has dark brown hair and an English accent. She was wearing a pale blue Paramo jacket with the hood up and stone-coloured trousers. The child is described as white, 9 or 10-years-old, 4ft 8ins to 5ft tall and slim-built with dark brown short hair. Anyone with information is asked to call on 101.