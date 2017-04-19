Rapist who attacked girl, 11, in Edinburgh is jailed

A sex attacker who got a schoolgirl into his car has been jailed for eight years after raping the 11-year-old.

A judge told Ross Muir that his behaviour was “predatory” and added: “There is no doubt you knew the girl was under-age.”

Lord Boyd of Duncansby said first offender Muir continued to deny the offence and showed no remorse.

The former Inland Revenue and Scottish Widows employee appeared to have been taking legal high drugs but the judge said he did not know whether that had anything to do with his offending.

Lord Boyd said Muir had told his earlier trial an “absurd” story to explain the presence of forensic evidence.

The court heard evidence that Muir and the girl had been in contact via a mobile phone app.

Muir subjected the girl to a painful assault. The girl, now aged 13, had to relive her ordeal at the High Court in Edinburgh after he denied raping her in October 2015.

The 36-year-old, from The Fairways, Monktonhall, Musselburgh, was also placed on the sex offenders register.