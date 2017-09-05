Rapist who attacked two women jailed for eight years

Have your say

A man who battered and raped two women during a long campaign of violence has been jailed for eight years.

A judge told George Currie that both his victims had been left “clearly traumatised” by their ordeal.

The 27-year-old preyed on the terrified women between 2008 and 2016 in Dalkeith, Midlothian.

He repeatedly raped one woman and demanded she terminate her baby.

The other victim suffered a similar ordeal which saw her being raped, punched, kicked and having her hair pulled.

Currie had earlier been found guilty in Edinburgh of seven charges including rape and domestic assault.

Sentencing him at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, Lord Arthurson said Currie already had a “deplorable” criminal record for violence.

The judge added: “A substantial custodial sentence is inevitable.”

He said Currie, from Piershill, had been deemed a “high risk” of offending in the future and put hime on the sex offenders list indefinitely.