Romanian woman sold sex from brothel at her Gorgie flat

A WOMAN was caught running a brothel by police during a raid on her Edinburgh flat where officers seized exotic costumes, adverts selling sex and a can of CS Gas.

Detectives later discovered Elena Isaila, 33, had been sending thousands of pounds of earning abroad as she plied her trade before being rumbled by a tip-off.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, she admitted running the sex den and said she worked as a prostitute at the address on Gorgie Road, sending almost £14,000 back to her family in Romania.

She placed on on a Restriction of Liberty Order for six months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to the offences.

Her partner, 41-year old Ionel Tudorescu, who admitted having a CS gas canister in the house, had told police he did not know it was illegal in this country.

He was ordered to be in the house between 9pm and 7 am for four months and do 120 hours of unpaid work.