Savage dog attack leaves pensioner and pet with horrific injuries

A savage dog attack has left a Dalkeith pensioner and her pet with horrific injuries, just days after a similar incident saw another dog injured at the Penicuik Hunter and Lass Parade.

The latest incident left the woman in need of plastic surgery.

The dog required emergency surgery.

Lynda Thomson (65) fought to save her Yorkshire terrier from being mauled and suffered severe injuries to both hands during the attack at 3.30pm last Friday in Kings Park.

All the while, she says, the out-of-control dog’s owner did nothing to stop it.

The terrifying ordeal was eventually stopped when two motorists rushed from vehicles to wrestle the dog away.

Mrs Thomson has had to undergo plastic surgery treatment at St John’s Hospital, Livingston, for injuries to her hands and now faces the prospect of further surgery.

Her pet was also rushed to a nearby vets for emergency surgery for a large open wound to the back of the head.

Mrs Thomson’s nephew Scott Thomson: “This was a ferocious attack which caused shocking injuries to both my aunt and her dog. I dread to think what might have happened had it been a child that was attacked.”

A police spokesman said: “The pit bull is described as female, silver/grey in colour, with pale eyes, a strong build, around 2ft 5in tall standing and was wearing a fabric collar. Anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or recognises the description, is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”