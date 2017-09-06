Serial abuser raped woman more than 900 times

A man who raped a woman more than 900 times has finally been brought to justice.

Brian McTaggart, 53, raped a victim once in front of her young daughter. He also dropped a hair drier into her bath and kicked her down a flight of stairs. One another occasion he pushed the woman over a banister.

Another victim was choked and then had her head forced under water by the brute.

McTaggart told his victims: “You belong to me. I can do anything I want.”

He was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday of a catalogue of sexual and physical abuse against 18 victims.

This included the rape of three women. He also indecently assaulted teenage girls and boys and physically abused women and teenagers.

All the offences were committed in various addresses in Dundee between 1980 and 2001.

ot proven verdicts were returned for charges of raping a fourth woman and raping a 30-year-old man.

Lord Mulholland told McTaggart: “Your conduct was deplorable treating a succession of woman as chattels and punchbags.

“You repeatedly raped three of these women and you have shown no remorse for your sexual crimes.”

Lord Mulholland placed McTaggart on the sex offenders’ register and told him he was considering imposing an order for life long restriction.

Sentence was deferred until November for a risk assessment and a background report.

In evidence, the 53-year-old woman who was almost daily raped by McTaggart said she put up with it because she loved him.

She added: “He raped me two or three times a week over six years. He also raped me shortly after I had given birth.”

The woman said that after the rapes and violence McTaggart would be sorry for what he had done.

She added: “He was always all apologies and buying me flowers.”

The 30-year-old man who accused McTaggart of raping him said that he was a nice person until he drank.

He said: “When he opened a bottle of vodka he changed. He behaved as if he was possessed by the devil.”

In evidence, McTaggart denied raping anyone and maintained he had consensual sex with his women victims. He admitted slapping women, but denied the more serious assaults.

The court was shown a letter McTaggart wrote to a friend while in prison.

He wrote: “I never raped anyone only gave them a hard life. I’ve been told I’ll probably get 15 to 20 years. I’ve hurt a lot of people. I deserve everything I get.”