Serial sex offender Robert Clyde dies at hospice

A SERIAL sex offender who was moved from prison to a hospice to receive end of life treatment has died.

Convicted rapist Robert Clyde passed away around 6pm last night in his private room at the Marie Curie Hospice in Frogston after being taken there from Saughton prison on 23rd August.

He was receiving end of life palliative care for a ‘brain illness and had been watched round-the clock by six prison custody guards.

A whistleblower told the Evening News that police have been at the hospice looking into the ‘circumstances of his death’.

He was believed to have received a “threat to life” notice from officers known as an Osman warning.

The source said: “The staff were relieved he had died and were saying they were glad the ‘circus was finally over’.

“They were unhappy at having to treat him and they’re hoping if this happens in future they are informed first and there’s a better level of communication.

“They don’t want to be kept in the dark again and have someone like that turn up out-of-the-blue with prison guards.”

It is estimated the cost to the taxpayer of guarding the 73-year-old, who was believed to be receiving treatment for a terminal brain illness, had been in the region of £2,300 per week.

Linda Duke, 49, a victim who was sexually abused by Clyde between the ages of six to 16 had previously said the man she describes as a “monster” should “die in jail”.

She told last week how she battles mental health problems as a result of the sexual, physical and psychological abuse she suffered.

Clyde who was originally from Ireland but was living in Niddrie when he was caught by police in 2013 after repeatedly raping a woman over two days at his home. Detectives delved into his past and uncovered evidence that he began molesting four young girls over a 40-year period starting in 1970.

They also discovered he assaulted two boys – one who was aged just four when the attacks began – for a period of 16 years. Clyde wept in the dock after he was convicted of 13 charges and was jailed for nine years.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that officers were called to the Marie Curie Hospice in Edinburgh around 3.20pm on Sunday 10 September following the non-suspicious death of a 73-year-old man.”

A spokesperson for Marie Curie said: “For reasons of patient confidentiality, Marie Curie is unable to confirm any details of individuals in our care.”