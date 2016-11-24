Seven held in Queensferry crossing immigration raid

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of being illegal foreign workers following a Home Office raid on the Queensferry Crossing construction project.

The individuals – who are understood to be from the Indian sub-continent – were not employed directly by Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors (FCBC) but through a second tier sub-contractor.

Leaders at the UCATT union claim the incident is just one example of wider workplace abuses. Keith Brown, cabinet secretary for the economy, said he had written to Home Office minister Robert Goodwill to request an urgent discussion.

Mr Brown said: “It’s important that the construction industry can responsibly provide the correct resource to support the delivery of our pipeline of infrastructure projects.”

