Shellie Callaghan death: Three freed from custody

Three people charged with drugs offences following the death of Newtongrange teenager Shellie Callaghan have been released without appearing in court.
The 16-year-old died after falling ill amid claims she may have taken an ecstasy tablet.
A 43-year-old woman had been due to appear in court yesterday, while two girls aged 17 and 16 were also charged.
A Crown Office spokesman said: “After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, they were liberated from custody and did not appear in court. The report remains under consideration.”
