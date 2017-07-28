Sheltered housing complex attacked by vandals

A CENTRE for vulnerable people with additional support needs had its windows smashed by “mindless” vandals during a spate of incidents.

It happened between 11pm on Wednesday and 1am yesterday in Duddingston View and Bingham Avenue.

Several cars and buildings had their windows smashed – including a sheltered housing complex for youngsters and adults with additional support needs.

Officers are trying to trace two men who were seen on pedal bikes in Duddingston.

Those with information can contact Craigmillar police station on 101, quoting incident number 0004 of July 27.