Shocking video shows West Lothian prisoners film inmate on ‘zombie drug’

SHOCKING video footage has emerged of an inmate passed out after taking the ‘zombie drug’ Spice at a maximum security prison in West Lothian.

The video, filmed by an inmate at HMP Addiewell, shows a group of men in a cell with one of them passed out on the bed.

Video grab of an inmate passed out after taking the 'zombie drug' Spice at a maximum security prison in Scotland.

It is understood the man had consumed a now banned substance which was previously known as the legal high Spice.

The synthetic cannabis substitute can have devastating effects and has been described as turning users into “zombies”.

In the video, the man is lying face down on the bed while the other men can be heard laughing and shouting at him to get up.

And at one point during the three-minute long-clip, an inmate is seen slapping the man repeatedly in the head to try and wake him up while calling him abusive names.

A source claimed the men were “out their faces on Spice and trying to sneak one inmate back to the wing without anyone noticing”.

The video is believed to have been filmed on November 1 and has now sparked an investigation by prison bosses.

A source said: “I can’t believe they even have a phone in prison - this is the first time I have ever found out about them having a phone on the inside.

“I was really shocked by the video. I have seen a lot of prisons down in England that have people inside using drugs but now you can see it’s happening here too.”

The footage comes just months after it was revealed prison officers at Addiewell were rushed to hospital after inhaling second-hand fumes from the hallucinogenic drug.

Claims were also recently made that inmates are smuggling a super-strength drug called Annihilation - a highly potent synthetic cannabinoid liquid - into the jail.

The prison is operated by a private company, Sodexo Justice Services and contracted to the Scottish Prison Service.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said they are “not aware of an incident taking place”.

But in a statement issued by Sodexo, an HMP Addiewell spokesman said: “Prisons are a challenging environment to manage and the safety of staff, prisoners and visitors remains our top priority.

“The use of psychoactive substances is a challenge across the whole prison estate and staff at HMP Addiewell are working in partnership with Police Scotland to tackle this issue.

“The possession of a mobile phone in prison is a criminal offence and anyone found in possession of illicit articles is reported to the police.”

“We are currently investigating this particular video.”

Last year, a ban on legal highs came into force if they were intended to be sold for human consumption. But manufacturers are continuing to tweak the formula to slip through legal loopholes. HMP Addiewell opened 10 years ago.