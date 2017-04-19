Shops robbed in ‘ringing the changes’ scam

THREE shops in East Lothian have been robbed as part of a scam known as ‘ringing the changes’.

Police are hunting the man suspected of carrying out the thefts at stores in Dunbar on Tuesday.

The scam involves someone asking for a sum of cash to be changed into notes of a smaller denomination.

While doing this they deliberately confuse staff so as to obtain more money than they originally handed over.

The man has been described as in his early 50s, balding greying hair, heavy build, with a scruffy appearance and was wearing a black jacket, blue T-shirt, blue jeans and blue trainers.

Police Sergeant Scott Nicolson said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these incidents to get in touch and would warn local shopkeepers and their staff to be aware of this type of crime.

“If anyone does have any information to the identity of the male, they should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”