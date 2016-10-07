Six charged in motorbike crackdown in north Edinburgh

POLICE have charged six men between 16 and 47 in a crackdown on motorbike theft in north Edinburgh.

These arrests took place between Wednesday and Thursday, as part of a day of action for Operation Soteria.

All six men were reported to the procurator fiscal. One man has subsequently pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Between June and September, police say they have arrested 27 people for 129 theft and anti-social behaviour motorbike related offences.

Chief Inspector Jimmy Jones, Area Commander of North West Edinburgh, said: “These arrests demonstrate our ongoing commitment to Operation Soteria and the combat of anti-social behaviour and motorbike related crimes.

“In the coming months we will be working with our partners in local government and the justice sector to ensure that we tackle this type of criminality head on.

“Motorcycle owners can also help a great deal by ensuring they make it harder for their property to be taken by taking necessary crime prevention precautions in terms of parking and securing their bikes.

“However, to fully tackle this issue, we need the support of local of the community in North Edinburgh. I would ask anyone with information regarding motorcycle related offending to share that information with us and help us and rid Edinburgh of this dangerous and disruptive crime.”