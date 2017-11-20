Skyscanner worker lured underage girls into sick internet chats

A FINANCE worker who used fake identities to lure young girls into sick internet chats was locked up yesterday.

Ross Jameson - who works as a purchase ledger analyst for Edinburgh-based flight comparison firm Skyscanner - told one 14-year-old girl he could make money by selling photos of her in her underwear.

He then exchanged graphic sexual messages - too explicit to print - with the girls that made it clear he knew they were underage but still wanted to engage in sexual acts with them.

Police were contacted after the sister of one of his victims became concerned about her “secretive behaviour” and checked her phone.

That prompted cops to raid Jameson’s home in Edinburgh where they found a stash of dozens of indecent images and videos of young girls - some featuring girls as young as toddler age being sexually abused.

Others featured young girls “involved in sexual activity” with dogs.

A sheriff remanded Jameson in custody pending sentencing next month and told him: “These charges are frankly predatory.”

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court that Jameson had lured his first victim into conversation on an app called “Hot or Not”.

She said: “If two people mark each other as ‘hot’ they receive notifications and enter a private chat.

“The complainer, then aged 15, rated a picture of a male named ‘Stewart’ as hot and shortly thereafter he rated her ‘hot’.

“They exchanged Snapchat details and began conversing, with the conversation quickly turning sexual.

“He thereafter gave her his mobile number and they continued to maintain communication by phone.

“At some point ‘Stewart’ introduced the subject of his cousin ‘Ross’, the accused’ who he said took photos of girls in his underwear and could make money from these photographs.

“It is believed - though not proved - that ‘Stewart’ is in fact the accused.

“’Ross’ later communicated with her by mobile phone and from then on contact was only with that identity, and he said his name was Ross Jameson, age 32, from Edinburgh.

“There were several sexualised text messages and the accused is fully aware she is under the age of 16.

“One example said ‘ride me like the dirty underage girl you are’.

“When police interrogated the accused’s mobile phone they discovered explicit messages exchanged with another underage female.

“She was aged 14 at the time.

The court then heard details of horrific messages sent by Jameson in which he described graphic sex acts while making it clear he knew she was aged only 14.

Jameson, 34, of Firhill, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty on indictment to possessing indecent images of children at his home in Edinburgh. Defence solicitor Nicola Brown asked that Jameson’s bail be continued until a later sentencing date. But Sheriff Alastair Brown remanded him in custody and placed him on the sex offenders register.