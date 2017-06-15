Teacher ‘arranged to meet girl, 14, for sex’

The trial of a high school religion teacher accused of conspiracy to have sex with a teenage girl in a hotel room has been delayed.

Iain Parkinson, from West Craigs Crescent in Corstorphine, is said to have conspired with others by online messaging and phone calls to meet and participate in sexual activity with a girl of 14 at a Travelodge beside the M9.

The charges claim that the teacher, who works at a secondary school in Fife, then travelled to the hotel in possession of a quantity of condoms and clothes pegs.

He had been due to face trial this month, but Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that a ruling from the High Court on an aspect of the case was “pending”.

Prosecutor Samantha Brown said the matter was expected to be heard by the High Court “during early to mid July”.

According to the charge, Parkinson, 52, took part in the alleged conspiracy between May 25 and May 31 last year at three locations, including a school and his own home in Corstorphine.

His name no longer appears on the online staff list of the school.

Appearing in the dock at a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court in May, Parkinson pleaded not guilty.