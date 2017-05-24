Teen assaulted and robbed in Roseburn gang attack

POLICE in Edinburgh are issuing a fresh appeal for information following an assault and robbery in the West of the City.

The incident happened about 11.25pm on Saturday 20th May at a bus stop on Roseburn Terrace.

A 16-year-old male was with friends when they were approached by around 15 male youths and a fight ensued between them. The victim was then pushed to the ground by three of them, assaulted and money taken from his wallet.

He sustained minor injuries but didn’t require any medical treatment.

The suspects then walked off along Roseburn Terrace.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a black cab taxi driver and his passenger. The taxi driver had to stop his taxi because of the assault and picked up the victim and his friends from Roseburn Terrace

The first suspect is described as white, aged 16 to 17 years, 5ft 5ins, skinny build, short blonde hair and wearing a white Nike hooded tracksuit top with a Nike tick on the right shoulder, black cotton tracksuit bottoms and black and white trainers.

The second is white, aged 16 to 17 years, 5ft 10ins, lanky build with light brown hair longer on top and shaved at the sides. He was believed to be wearing a baggy navy cotton tracksuit.

The third is white, aged 16 to 17 years, average build, 5ft 9ins wearing a grey hoodie and tight grey tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Robbie Wallace from Corstorphine CID said

“I’m appealing for the taxi driver to come forward as we believe that he may have information that can assist police in the investigation.

“Although the victim didn’t sustain any serious injury, this attack resulted in him being assaulted and personal possessions taken.

“We’re continuing to pursue various lines of enquiry and are asking for anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around the time to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0121 of 21st May 2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.