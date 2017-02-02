Teenager admits supplying drugs to tragic Dione

A TEENAGER has admitted selling ecstasy to a schoolgirl who died after swallowing one of the tablets.

Dione Melville, 15, died in March last year after falling ill at a house in East Calder.

Two other girls who took the drugs were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 16-year-old boy – who can’t be named for legal reasons – was not charged with causing Dione’s death, but yesterday pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs to her and the friends at an address in Livingston.

The prosecution accepted his not guilty pleas to dealing the illegal controlled substance to boys aged 12, 16 and 17 and another 15-year-old girl.

The Crown also amended the charge to reduce length of time the youth was alleged to be selling the substance from a nine-month period to just seven days between March 19 and 26, 2016.

The accused – a first offender – was aged just 15 himself when he committed the offence.

Dione’s parents Michael and Lesley Melville were at Livingston Sheriff Court yesterday to discuss the case with depute fiscal Jim Robertson.

They declined to comment after the guilty plea was recorded.

Mr Robertson formally moved for sentence and informed Sheriff Peter Hammond that the accused youth had no previous convictions.

The fiscal depute said: “I assume, looking at the age of the accused and the nature of the charge, that the court will require a full range of reports.”

He told the sheriff: “This matter has been the subject of a number of discussions with my friend and I’ve prepared a written narrative for you or whoever is dealing with the case when it next calls.”

Alison McNab, defending, said her client not only had no criminal record he was not currently under the supervision of the Children’s Panel and never had been.

Sheriff Hammond told her: “Your client is 16. Given the very serious nature of the charge it’s clear that background reports will be required.

“I’ll defer sentence for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment. Bail will be continued meantime.”

The youth is due to return to court to be sentenced on February 24.

Following Dione’s shock death last March, Facebook tributes poured in for the popular teenager from friends and classmates at West Calder High School.

Acting head teacher Lisa Grubb described her as “an ambitious young lady” who had plans to work in hairdressing and the beauty industry after leaving school in the summer.

She added: “She was very focused on her future and the thoughts of the entire school community are with Dione’s friends and family at this incredibly sad time.”

