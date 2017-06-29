Teenager asked schoolgirls to join ‘sex business’

A TEENAGER who told schoolgirls he was trying to set up a sex business in which they would meet adult men is facing a jail term.

Calum Sawyers, a law student from Penicuik, contacted a 14-year-old girl online in a bid to get her to have sex with men in exchange for thousands of pounds.

Sawyers, 19, told the youngster, who lives in Essex, she would receive up to £50,000 depending on what sex acts she agreed to carry out.

He also contacted a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Newcastle through Snapchat and offered her £150 for sex.

Prosecutor Aidan Higgins told Edinburgh Sheriff Court: “This was part of a business opportunity he said he had set up.”

His online chats were uncovered after the 14-year-old told a school friend about the contact and the chats with the 15-year-old girl were discovered after police seized his mobile phone.

During police investigations into Sawyers activities, he also had computer equipment seized which revealed he had downloaded child porn images and videos.

Sawyers admitted four sex offence charges committed between December 2015 and March last year. Matthew Nicholson, defending, said his client was attending sessions with child offenders organisation Stop It Now.

Sheriff Frank Crowe placed the teenager on the sex offenders register and deferred full sentence to next month.