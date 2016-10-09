Teenager hospitalised after attack

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital with a facial injury after being attacked near Dedridge Pond in Livingston.

The incident happened on around 5pm on Friday, October 7, near to the A71 underpass between Muireston and Dedridge.

Police now want to speak to two older teenage boys who carried out the assault, which left the 15-year-old needing treatment at St John’s Hospital.

Both attackers are described as a white males in their late teens, with medium builds and around 5ft 10in in height.

The suspect who carried out the assault is believed to have been wearing a light blue hooded top.

Police are also keen to trace a man who came the aid of the 15-year-old.

Detective Constable Craig Waddell of Livingston CID said: “This was a frightening and upsetting attack on a young man and we are eager to trace to two males responsible as soon as possible.

“We would also call on the man who came to the aid of the 15-year-old to help us progress our enquiries.”