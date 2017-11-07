Search

Teenager in court over attempted murder of police officer

Police attend Edinburgh College, West Granton Road. Picture: Ian Georgeson
A 19-year old youth has appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with attempted murder.

Gabrielle Friel made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Kathrine Mackie.

The case was continued for further inquiry and Friel was remanded in custody.

His appearance in court follows the reported stabbing of a police officer who was taken to hospital after an incident at the Granton Campus of Edinburgh College on Monday morning.