Teenager in court over attempted murder of police officer

A 19-year old youth has appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with attempted murder.
Gabrielle Friel made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Kathrine Mackie.
The case was continued for further inquiry and Friel was remanded in custody.
His appearance in court follows the reported stabbing of a police officer who was taken to hospital after an incident at the Granton Campus of Edinburgh College on Monday morning.
