Thieves disguised as police officers scam tourists outside Scottish Parliament

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after two East Asian tourists were robbed of a four-figure sum outside the Scottish Parliament.

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Saturday 19th November. Two tourists, a man and a woman, visiting from East Asia were approached by two men who engaged them in conversation.

One of the men claimed to be a police officer, and showed them some form of badge identification. He then checked their belongings and, after both men had left the area, they found that a four-figure sum of money had been stolen.

The first man is described as East Asian, with a slim to medium build, 5ft 7ins tall, 30 - 35 years old, with short black hair and unshaven, and was wearing a brown jacket and carrying a black backpack.

The second man is described as white, of medium build, 6ft tall, around 50 years old, with a deep scar on his right cheek. He spoke with an English accent, was wearing a black beanie hat and a full-length black coat.

Inspector David Robertson of the West End said: “This is currently being treated as an isolated incident and we are conducting a number of enquiries in an effort to trace the two men responsible.

“As part of this, we’re appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and saw these two men, or who recognises their descriptions, to come forward.

“Our officers will always be in possession of photographic identification and will be able to provide you with a unique identification number.

“If you are still unsure, please call us on 101 as the call handler can check their credentials for you and officers will be happy to wait until this has been done.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Police Scotland via 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY