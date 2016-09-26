Two arrested after drugs haul near Hillend

Two men have been arrested after drugs with a street value of around £4,000 were seized near Hillend.

Police discovered the drugs, thought to be cocaine, after a car crash at about 6pm on Friday September 23.

Police said they have charged two men aged 25 and 21 in connection with road traffic collision and misuse of drugs offences.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay said: “This is another example of positive action taken to remove illegal drugs from our streets which has dealt a damaging blow to the local drugs network.

“We will always act on information that is passed to us and if anybody has any information in relation to drug dealing they are asked to contact police on 101.

“Alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”