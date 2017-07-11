Two cars stolen in housebreakings in Linlithgow

Police are appealing for information after two housebreakings in Linlithgow.

The incidents happened sometime between the evening of Monday July 10 and the early hours of Tuesday July 11.

A dark-coloured Mercedes-Benz (registration SL14 UYR) was stolen from Bells Burn Avenue after a house was broken into and car keys taken from inside. A grey Nissan Navara (registration LY16 VTJ) was stolen in a similar way from an address in Springfield Road.

The suspects are believed to have headed west on the M8 towards Glasgow with both vehicles.

PC Julias Nyamakanga of Bathgate Police Station said: “I’m eager to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious persons in the area of Bells Burn Avenue and Springfield Road in the early hours.

“Similarly, anyone who has seen the stolen Mercedes-Benz or Nissan Navara or has information on their whereabouts is asked to come forward immediately.”

Anyone information can contact officers at Bathgate Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0450 of 11 July, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.