Two charged after nine cars damaged in Edinburgh street

Two men have been charged after nine cars were damaged in Fountainbridge in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to Lower Gilmore Place shortly before 1am on Thursday, April 28.

The men – aged 18 and 24 – have also been charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and a report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police said: “Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”