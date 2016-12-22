Two detained after serious assault outside city hotel

A MAN has been hospitalised after sustaining a serious head injury outside a city centre hotel

Police were called to the High Street in Edinburgh at around 5.55pm on Wednesday following an incident near the Radisson Blu.

The injured 36-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A man and a woman have been detained in connection with the incident.

Police said that inquiries are ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY