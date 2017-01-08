Two men hunted after Dalkeith assault

A MAN has been treated in hospital after being attacked in the early hours of the morning.

The 25-year-old suffered a head injury when he was assaulted by two men in Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith, at around 2.20am.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police are now hunting two suspects, both described as white, of medium build, with short dark hair.

One of the men was wearing a red long-sleeved top with blue jeans. The other was wearing a white long-sleeved top with light blue jeans.

Detective Constable Paul Begley of Dalkeith CID said: “We’re eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack, saw the men described in the area.”