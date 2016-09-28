Two teenagers charged over hate crime attack on schoolboy

TWO boys have been charged by police after allegedly attacking a schoolboy in an alleged race hate crime.

The 13-year-olds were charged after footage of the incident in the Drum Brae area came to light on social media.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Edinburgh investigated an assault in the East Craigs area which took place on Tuesday, September 13.

“A 13 year-old boy attended Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

“Two boys, both 13, were charged in connection with this. Inquiries are ongoing in relation to a social media post connected to this incident.

“Officers remain committed to thoroughly investigating any and all reports of hate crime.”