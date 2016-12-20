Two teenagers charged over spate of Meadows robberies

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged following a series of robberies on the Meadows.

The 18 and 17-year-old males were traced by officers from the Violence Reduction Unit as part of their investigation into four robberies carried out during a 15 minute window.

The incidents happened at around 3am on Sunday, December 4th, within the Meadows and resulted in victims being assaulted and then robbed of their personal belongings.

Detective Sergeant Paul Greig of the Violence Reduction Unit based at Gayfield said: “As a result of our ongoing inquiries we’ve now arrested and charged two males.

“Such criminal activity is completely unacceptable and although no one was seriously injured in these attacks it was nonetheless a frightening experience for them to go through.

“We’re still working to trace two others who were seen in the area around the time of these robberies and I’d ask anyone with relevant information to call Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”