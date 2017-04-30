Video: Still hope for Madeleine, says mother 10 years on

The parents of Madeleine McCann have vowed to do “whatever it takes for as long as it takes” to find her as they prepare to mark the tenth anniversary of her disappearance.

In a television interview ahead of this week’s anniversary, Kate and Gerry McCann also said they intended to challenge a court ruling clearing a Portuguese former police officer of breaching libel laws.

Kate and Gerry McCann, whose daughter Madeleine disappeared from a holiday flat in Portugal ten years ago, during an interview with the BBC's Fiona Bruce. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Speaking to the BBC’s Fiona Bruce, the couple, from Rothley, Leicestershire, said they took heart from the “real progress” that had been made by the Metropolitan Police during the past five years.

Mrs McCann, who said the impending anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance was a “horrible marker of time, stolen time”, insisted she was no less hopeful of finding Madeleine than she had been in 2007.

Scotland Yard said last week that officers were still pursuing “critical” leads to trace Madeleine, who was three when she vanished in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

Mrs McCann said of the active inquiry: “It might not be as quick as we want, but there’s real progress being made and I think we need to take heart from that.

“We just have to go with the process and follow it through – whatever it takes for as long as it takes. There is still hope that we can find Madeleine.”

Mrs McCann said: “We’ve had so many supporters who are still with us, and I guess I just want them to be reassured that there is progress being made.”