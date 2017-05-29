Wester Hailes residents left ‘terrified’ after flat death

A MAN’s death is being treated as suspicious after he died in hospital following an incident in a Wester Hailes housing estate.

The 35-year-old was found with serious injuries in Dumbryden Gardens at about 9.25pm on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed him to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but he died a short time later.

And now Police Scotland, who have been carrying out extensive inquiries locally, are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information that could help with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Frew of the Major Investigations Team said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we will have additional officers in the local area as inquiries continue.

“It is crucial that we establish the full circumstances of this incident as soon as possible.

“With this in mind we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Dumbryden Gardens area on the evening of Saturday, May 27.

“I would ask anyone who was in the local area, and has information that will assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us immediately.”

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police remained at the crime scene last night with a number of uniformed officers guarding the block of flats amid increased patrols in the area aimed at reassuring residents.

The crime scene surrounding two blocks and an open passageway linking the front of the block and back was cordoned off, as forensics teams in plastic overalls combed the scene for clues.

Neighbours reported that a white tent was erected at one of the areas of ground overnight.

Residents were not allowed to re-enter their flats.

One neighbour said he was terrified for his family.

He said: “I have a wife and kids and this is just shocking.

“I was just watching TV and didn’t see or hear anything.

“And I come out this morning and see all this blood.

“I am scared. There are no locks on the doors downstairs so we can’t control who is coming in and out of the block – it’s terrifying.

“My wife is thankfully on holiday so she wasn’t here when it happened.

“I usually work night shifts and sleep during the day so don’t know much about what goes on here but I would not have expected something like this to happen on my doorstep.

“It is completely shocking.”

Another neighbour said despite incidents such as this it is not an area to be afraid of, saying “You get used to seeing police in the area as we live two minutes from Wester Hailes police station.

“There’s no fear amongst the neighbours.

“Perhaps in the block next to where the incident happened where a few elderly women live, but in general it is not an area to be afraid of.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at the Major Investigations Team on 101 quoting incident number 5232 of May 27,.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk