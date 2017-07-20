Woman fends off Livingston bag snatcher

POLICE in West Lothian are on the hunt for a man who attempted to rob a young woman in a Livingston Park.

The incident happened around 8:00am yesterday morning in the Howden area.

A 21-year-old woman was walking on St Johns path, Howden Park near to the traffic lights on Howden South Road when she was approached by a man who attempted to take her handbag. He was unsuccessful but took her earphones and ran north along a footpath in the direction of Howden House and St John’s hospital.

Local officers are now urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 40 years old, slim build, clean shaven with a distinctive mole or brown mark on the right side of his jaw line oval in shape about the size of a thumbnail. He was believed to be wearing a baggy dark navy blue hooded jumper with small white writing on it across the chest and black or dark blue shell suit bottoms.

Constable Craig Ireland from the Robbery Investigation Unit in Bathgate said:

“The woman refused to surrender her handbag during this incident and thankfully she was not injured.

“We are now actively pursuing various lines of inquiry and would ask if anyone recognises the suspect description to come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone who believes they can help us identify this male, or who has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0723 of 19th July 2017 or alternatively anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.