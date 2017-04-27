Woman fights off bag snatcher

A WOMAN was pushed over after fighting off a would-be thief who tried to snatch her handbag.

The 26-year-old was walking on the steps leading from Beech Road to Marina Road, in the Boghall area of Bathgate, when a man approached her from behind and tried to grab the bag.

A struggle broke out and the victim managed to keep hold of the bag – before she was pushed over and the man fled.

The suspect is described as white, between 17 and 20-years-old with a slim build, broad shoulders, short dark brown hair in a buzz cut and the fringe covering his forehead, a pale and clean-shaven face with his nose appearing squashed at the front.

He was wearing a black hooded top with a white crew neck t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the incident, which happened at around 2.25pm on Wednesday, April 26.

Constable Ryan Gilhooly, from the Community Investigation Unit in Bathgate, said: “The woman refused to surrender her handbag during this incident and, thankfully, she was not injured as a result of being pushed to the ground.

“We are now actively pursuing various lines of inquiry locally to trace the suspect and we have an excellent description of him, which we hope a member of the public will recognise.

“Anyone who believes they can help us identify this male, or who has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Bathgate CIU via 101, quoting incident number 2326 of the 26th April 2017, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111