Woman indecently assaulted in Edinburgh

A MAN who walks with a limp and uses a metal walking stick is being hunted by police after a woman was indecently assaulted.

The 26-year-old victim had spoken to the attacker in the city centre before he pounced in Rose Street Lane at around 4am on Tuesday, June 20.

They then walked together to Hope Street before going their separate ways.

Police said the man was in possession of a rucksack and is described as white, in his mid-20s, 6ft tall with a slim build and short brown hair that was gelled at the front. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt and black trainers.

Detective Inspector Donnie MacLeod, from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim and we are now pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the male responsible, whom we have a very detailed description of.

“Despite the early hour, there were potentially a number of witnesses in the area and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious on Rose Street Lane or Rose Street to contact police immediately.

Those with information can contact 101 and quote ‘Incident Number 1326 of the 20th June’. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.