Woman reported to fiscal as eight-year-old girl ‘fights for life’ after Edinburgh stabbing

A WOMAN has been reported to the procurator fiscal after a schoolgirl was left fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being stabbed while she slept.

The eight-year-old is being treated at the Sick Kids following the incident in the early hours of the morning.

A 48-year-old woman is also understood to have suffered knife wounds and is described as being in a serious, but non-life threatening, condition at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

She has now been reported to the procurator fiscal and it is understood police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the horror incident, which happened at around 1.30am on Wednesday in Danube Street, Stockbridge.

A force spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an address in Danube Street around 1.30am on Wednesday.

“An eight year-old girl was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

“A 48 year-old woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances, however officers are not currently looking for anyone else at this time.”

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said police and ambulances arrived in the quiet street around 2am yesterday.

She said: “I had gone off to bed as normal and then at around 2am I heard a vehicle reversing warning. I got up and had a look out the window and the street was full of police cars and an ambulance reversing.

“The top of the road was closed off by a police car and that’s why the ambulance was reversing. At first I just thought one of the neighbours had taken unwell but then when I got up the police were still

here.”