Would be car thief turned up at door and asked for keys

Police are investigating after a would-be car thief tried to con a man into handing over the keys to his vehicle.

They say a 22-year-old man was at home in Kippielaw Drive, Dalkeith, at around 8pm on Wednesday when a man turned up at his door claiming to be there to pick up his vehicle following a collision.

The homeowner became suspicious and tried to query the matter further, at which time the male left and got into a white van before driving off.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 50s with a skinny build, shoulder-length straggly hair and wearing work clothes and orange boots.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “The male involved in this incident claimed he was there to collect the homeowner’s vehicle, saying that it had recently been in an accident.

“However, when questioned further, he made his excuses and left.

“We believe this was a ploy to steal the man’s car, but thankfully the attempt was unsuccessful.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are trying to trace the suspect and anyone who recognises his description, or who has any relevant information should contact police immediately.”

Those with information are asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3799 of the 5 May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.