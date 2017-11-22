Young boy injured after being knocked down by car in Edinburgh

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information after a young boy was hit by a car in the Capital.

The incident took place at around 4.20pm today along Calder Road, close to Saughton Prison in the west of the city.

Part of the road was closed at the Stenhouse Road junction, causing to delays to motorists travelling eastbound towards the city centre.

The young boy’s injurues are not throught to be life-threatening.

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said: “We received a call at 4.20pm to attend Calder Road following reports that a young boy had been knocked down.”

Police were seen diverting traffic at the scene and a diversion was put in place while the incident was dealt with.

The road was reopened at around 5pm and buses were able to return to their orginal routes.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the collision should contact Police Scotland on 101.