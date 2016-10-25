Cyclist ‘devastated’ after shed break-in ruins holiday plans

A CYCLIST’S holiday plans have been shattered after thieves broke into his shed and stole more than £6000 worth of mountain bikes.

Scott Hill, from Bilston, Midlothian, had been planning to cycle to the north of Scotland this week to spend a few nights camping and taking in the rugged scenery.

But after four of his mountain bikes were stolen last week, his plans are in tatters and he has been left “devastated”.

The 29-year-old, who works at Ikea in Straiton, had been minding one of the cycles for a friend.

Despite locking them securely in his shed, he believes the thieves “prised” open the lock with a screw driver, before stealing the four bikes which were chained to each other.

Scott said the bikes may have been targeted because they were “fairly rare” and handle off-road terrain “extremely well”.

Scott Hill has had �6000 worth of Mountain Bikes stolen from his garden shed. Pictured is his Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt which he paid �2100 for in 2015

He said: “This has clearly been a targeted attack. I’m devastated.

“The thieves would have had to go through my neighbours’ garden to get to mine.

“I always ensure I lock the bikes up securely at night. They are one of the things I live for.

“They were all chained together when they were stolen. It would have taken two or three people to lift them out of the shed. This definitely hasn’t been a one-man job.

Stolen Bikes - Scott Hill has had �6000 worth of Mountain Bikes stolen from his garden shed. Pictured is his Club Roost XC4 which he paid �1500 for in 2006

“I don’t drive, they are what I use to get around.

“My holiday plans have been totally been ruined this week.

“Someone took a picture of two them in a garden in Penicuik so I’m hopeful I get them back.”

In total, the four bikes are worth more than £6000, and one of them is bright orange.

They were stolen some time between 11pm on Wednesday, October 19 and 8am on Thursday, October 20.

Two mountain bikes were also stolen from a garage in Lawhead Place, Penicuik, on the same evening.

Scott added: “I would advise mountain bike owners to make sure their bikes are locked up securely. Mines always are, and the thieves still managed to get them.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We’re investigating a break-in to a shed at an address in Eskgrove Drive, Bilston, resulting in the theft of a number of mountain bikes.

“The thief or thieves struck sometime overnight between Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20.

“We treat all reports of housebreaking with the utmost seriousness and remain committed to tracing anyone involved in this sort of crime.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of Eskgrove Drive or who has information relevant to the ongoing inquiry to call police on 101, alternatively a report can be made anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

